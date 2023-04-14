NHL Goal Of The Year? Predators Rookie Goes Between The Legs For Game-Winner In OT

Videos by OutKick

It’s never too late to throw down a Goal of the Year candidate, and Nashville Predators rookie Juuso Parssinen waited until overtime of regular season game No. 81 to drop a gross between-the-legs game-winner.

Nashville went into Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild knowing that their playoff hopes were gone, having just lost out on the Western Conference’s second wild card spot to the Winnipeg Jets.

As for the Wild, they’re locked into third place in the Central Division and will wait to see whether their first-round date is with the Avalanche or Stars.

Regulation ended with the score knotted at 3. Then, midway through overtime, the Predators gained possession and after some methodical passing, Parssinen managed to sneak behind the Wild defense.

Then all he had to do was finish, and boy, did he ever.

WE'VE GOT OURSELVES A LATE GOAL OF THE YEAR SUBMISSION 🤯



Check out this filth from Juuso Parssinen (@parssinen16) in @Energizer OT! Oh, and how cold is that celly?! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Fx0g8cun0M — NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2023

Just disgusting. Between the legs and upstairs. I don’t think any goalie in the league was going to be stopping that one.

That between-the-legs move has been around for a while (h/t Marek Malik, the OG), but it’s getting more and more common. It’s incredible the way it can break a goalie’s brain because of how the point of release changes so drastically. If Parssinen kept that puck in front of him, his only real option is to backhand one to the glove side.

Welp, a quick flick of the wrists and he does the exact opposite: forehands one upstairs on the stick side.

If you screw up that move you look like a capital “A” Ass, but if executed properly it’s a straight-up cheat code.

Parssinen and the Predators play their final game on Friday against the Avalanche, so he has one last game to try to top that one.

