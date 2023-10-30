NFL’s Week 8 Funny Moments: Broncos Use Taylor Swift To Troll Chiefs, And Tyson Bagent Shows He’s A Funny Guy On SNF

Videos by OutKick

Week 8 of the NFL showed us that professional football is unpredictable and wild. It also reminded us that a lot of funny things happen over the course of roughly a dozen games.

The Denver Broncos pulled off a shocking upset of the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, winning 24-9. Forget the fact that Patrick Mahomes couldn’t crack double-digits against the previously woeful Broncos. This victory ended some pretty significant streaks in the series between these two AFC West rivals.

The #Chiefs had won 16 straight over the Broncos and Patrick Mahomes had never lost to the Broncos, never lost a divisional game on the road (was 16-0), and had never lost a game to a team at least 2 games under .500 (was 25-0). https://t.co/0Lcohh2vkZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2023

After a monumental win like this, most teams play some sort of song that everyone knows and that encapsulates the energy of the moment. So you’d think that the Broncos might choose “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled. Or maybe “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.

But Denver chose something even better. Listen for yourself.

Broncos played Taylor Swift after beating Chiefs 😂



(via @YahooSports) pic.twitter.com/PdCBg96sMh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2023

The other 31 NFL franchises wish they had this level of trolling ability.

One NFL Start Tyson Bagent Shows Off His Personality

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is one of the NFL’s best Cinderella stories in a while. After posting a record-setting career at Shepherd University (more on that in a minute), Bagent has filled in for injured starter Justin Fields. He helped guide Chicago to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, and threw for a respectable 162 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Just one week after his first start, Bagent and the Bears appeared on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. As such, Bagent got the honor of stating his name and his college when the broadcast crew highlighted Chicago’s offense.

You wouldn’t blame a rookie for playing it cool and stoically stating his name, school, and moving on. But Bagent went a different route, one that was far more hilarious.

I love the humor and nerve of this kid. Here he is, fresh off of one – count ‘em, one – professional start, and he’s hyping up his school like it’s on par with traditional college blue bloods (I love the hat choice too). He lost the game 30-13, but you can still tell Bagent isn’t afraid of the spotlight. You gotta respect it.

