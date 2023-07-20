NFLPA President JC Tretter Gives Dumb Advice, Encourages Running Backs To Fake Injuries Until They Get Paid

Videos by OutKick

JC Tretter isn’t that bright. He’s also president of the NFL Players Association.

The current hot-button issues around the NFL involve the state of pay for running backs and why few elite RBs are receiving contract extensions.

Three marquee RBs — Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard — were franchise-tagged and left without new deals this offseason.

The messaging from NFL front offices on running backs’ pay is sending everyone into a frenzy.

Using ‘wise’ counsel, Tretter suggested running backs start faking injuries to “gain leverage” and hold out without getting fined.

JC Tretter Really Thought This Through…

Not only was Tretter convinced his advice was ground-breaking, but he also seemed to believe that players have every right to moan and sit out work until they’re paid more than the $10.1 million they’re owed under the tag.

Why not sign for the guaranteed millions and start playing? What a novel idea.

If players actually want to negotiate their long-term futures in good faith, perhaps they’ll want to avoid taking advice from JC Tretter.

Here’s what Tretter had to say on the “Ross Tucker Podcast.”

WATCH:

“You need to try to create as much leverage as you possibly can…”



Interesting response from NFLPA President @JCTretter when asked if players like Saquon Barkley should fake injuries for contract purposes: pic.twitter.com/mgBYNmUlJL — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) July 18, 2023

Tretter’s Comments:

You need to try to create as much leverage as you possibly can. And that’s the tough thing with the franchise tag, or being restricted in movement, is it decreases your leverage, but then you have to find creative ways to build leverage elsewhere. I think we’ve seen issues — now, I don’t think anybody would say they were fake injuries, but we’ve seen players who didn’t want to be where they currently are, have injuries that made them unable to practice and play, but you’re not able to get fined, and you’re not able to be punished for not reporting. So there are issues like that. I don’t think I’m allowed to ever recommend that, at least publicly, but I think each player needs to find a way to build up leverage to try to get a fair deal. And that’s really what all these guys are looking for, is to be compensated fairly.

In Tretter’s mind, playing less will lead to getting paid more.

It’s the same tactic Le’Veon Bell was advised to use in his holdout with the Steelers … look how that ended.

Tretter hasn’t played a snap of NFL football since 2021, but take his word on longevity.

He’s definitely got the pro-player thing down as NFLPA Prez.

NFLPA President JC Tretter addresses the media on February 09, 2022, at the NFL Network’s Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images).