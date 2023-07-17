Le’Veon Bell Apologizes To ‘Best Fans In World’ For Leaving Steelers In 2018

Videos by OutKick

Le’Veon Bell is feeling the sting of having left the Pittsburgh Steelers after a contract holdout in 2018. Bell’s latest message to Steelers Nation saw the 31-year-old apologizing for leaving Pittsburgh in a sour split.

The former NFL running back is still hunting for his next NFL team despite not having played since 2021.

PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 14: Le’Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bell was arguably the league’s most elusive running back at the height of his career. In 2018, Bell held out for a record deal with the Steelers, which never came to fruition, leading to his trading to the New York Jets.

Now, Bell hopes his apology can land him one more Steelers contract to retire with the team that drafted him. Bell put the video out on his Snapchat Stories on Sunday.

WATCH:

Le’Veon Bell apologizes to all Steelers fans #steelers pic.twitter.com/jsDHxdcjBe — matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) July 16, 2023

“You know, I’ve gotten requests to come on podcasts and all the know, but really you’re right. I never apologized to the fans and they really should know,” Bell said. “For leaving the Steelers, I never apologized. I want to say that I apologize for leaving the best damn fans in this world, I shouldn’t have left, I should’ve never left. I apologize, that’s my fault, that’s on me.”

As reported on OutKick, Bell expressed remorse for letting his career take a big dip in the Big Apple. Bell admitted to leaving Pittsburgh over “petty” differences regarding contract money.

“It was like a little petty, the guarantee stuff… I’m thinking could I have just ate it?” Bell previously said. “Yeah, I probably could’ve, yeah, I probably could’ve really ate it.”

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 29: Le’Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets signals to fans before an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Bell earned several Pro Bowl selections in five seasons with the Steelers and crossed the 1,200-yard rushing mark thrice.

Despite Bell’s reaching across the aisle, Steelers fans likely acknowledge how important Pittsburgh became to Le’Veon’s career, a concept that the ex-NFLer probably laments now.

Bell’s acrimonious split with the Steelers preceded other issues for Pittsburgh, including Antonio Brown’s sudden turn away from the franchise, which sunk the once-deadly offense.