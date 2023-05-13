NFLPA Investigating Agent For Bribing Teams With Vacations To Take His Players

Videos by OutKick

The NFL draft is one of the most important days of the calendar for both players and their agents.

And one agent allegedly had a brilliant plan to ensure that his players received preferential treatment in the draft.

According to ESPN, the NFL Players Association is investigating agent David Canter for his conduct during around last month’s draft.

What did Canter allegedly do to justify an investigation?

Well according to the report, Canter, who is a longtime agent and GSE Worldwide’s head of football, offered executives vacations at his family’s properties. All they had to do was take his players.

ESPN quoted sources saying that it amounted to a “form of bribery.”

Canter and his company represented 21 players taken in the 2023 draft, including Green Bay Packers second round pick Jayden Reed.

Adam Kenner, Canter’s attorney, issued a statement acknowledging the investigation while denying wrongdoing. “We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams. Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA. We expect the situation to be resolved shortly,” the statement said.

NFL Agent Bribery Seems Like A Bad Idea

Amazingly, incentives offered to a team to draft a player are not actually prohibited according to the NFLPA. But there are several other potential conduct violations involved that could warrant disciplinary action.

Consequences could range from a fine, suspension or even removal of his certification as an agent.

Canter and GSE Worldwide represent a number of current NFL players including Xavien Howard, DeMarcus Lawrence and Asante Samuel Jr.

Even so, according to ESPN, he has a “prior disciplinary record with the NFLP that includes several recent incidents.”

It doesn’t seem wise to offer anything that could be viewed as a bribe to NFL executives, no matter the reason.

Agents rely on their reputations around the league and with clients, and conduct investigations like this almost certainly outweigh the benefits of a marginally better draft pick.

If the allegations are true, it also seems like an incredibly poor offer.

NFL team executives are paid well enough to afford their own vacations. What they can’t afford is to be fired for a poor draft class.

It’s also extremely unlikely that an NFL exec would be willing to take a player they’re not interested in, given the attention and importance placed on the draft.

A multi-million dollar contract mistake would seem to take precedence over temporary usage of a vacation property.

The timeline of the NFLPA investigation is unclear. But until it’s resolved, Jayden Reed may be stuck wondering if his draft pick was due to talent or bribery.