NFL Will Honor John Madden Throughout Thanksgiving Day Action

Covering NFL football on Thanksgiving without talking about John Madden would be like having your dinner with no side of mashed potatoes.

Unacceptable in every way.

But on this afternoon of football, prepare to get a double-portion of Madden content.

The broadcasts for the Lions-Packers, Commanders-Cowboys, and 49ers-Seahawks games will each feature some sort of tribute to the Hall-of-Fame coach. Madden called 20 Thanksgiving football games during his TV career, a duty he never once found burdensome.

“There’s no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game,” Madden said during one of his broadcasts.

Few men have impacted professional football in the way John Madden did. (Photo by Jay LaPrete /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

NFL Will Go All-Out To Honor One Of The Game’s Greatest Figures

Here’s a list of all the tributes to the late legendary coach that will appear throughout the Thanksgiving broadcasts:

Each broadcast will begin with a “Madden Hallmark” that will convey what Thanksgiving meant to Madden.

Every player during all three games will wear a patch with a silhouette of Madden on their uniforms.

Each coin at the pregame coin toss will use feature one side with Madden’s silhouette and a six-legged turducken (more on that in a minute) on the other.

Each home team (Lions, Cowboys, and Seahawks) will have a “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” stencils on their sidelines.

The “player of the game” in each matchup will receive a $10,000 donation to give to a high school or youth program of their choosing. Madden placed a high level of importance in youth football.

NBC will show a feature of Madden’s relationship with Daryl Stingley, a former New England Patriots wide receiver who suffered a paralyzing injury in a game against Madden’s Raiders.

Not only is Madden considered one of the NFL’s greatest coaches and the namesake of the league’s iconic video game, he also made famous the “Turducken” Thanksgiving meal.

While I could sit here and fumble my way through trying to explain what it is and how to serve it, I’ll let the all-time great do it himself.

No one could explain how to cut up a turducken like John Madden#MaddenThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/iIwRK6IGo3 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2023

Somewhere, Ron Swanson is drooling uncontrollably. Frankly, I am too.

The league made the right call to honor one of the men who made the game so special. May the tributes do justice to his indelible legacy.