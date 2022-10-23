NFL Trade Deadline Could Be Active For Denver Broncos … As Sellers

Several NFL teams believe the Denver Broncos are in sell mode as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.

The Broncos have received potential trade calls for edge rusher Bradley Chubb, receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, an NFL source confirmed to OutKick. The talks have so far been about setting initial trade parameters that establish whether the players are indeed available and what each team’s expectation is relative to potential compensation.

This is something of a surprise because these are good players. Chubb, for example, is tied for 9th in the NFL with 5.5 sacks. Jeudy is averaging a career high 17.1 yards per catch.

It’s hard to believe the Broncos would trade Chubb. He is only 26 years old and the only way it makes sense is if the Broncos have determined they cannot afford to re-sign Chubb, which is strange considering the club has ample cap space for 2023.

Interestingly, the Broncos have not been averse to considering the trade of Chubb, Jeudy and Hamler. The club has also brought up running back Melvin Gordon as being available, according to a source, although that has so far gone nowhere.

And the Broncos are not believed to be eager to part with Okwuegbunam, although that can change.

Denver Broncos are pondering trading stars such as Bradley Chubb months after signing quarterback Russell Wilson to a $245 million contract. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos Abandoning Season At Trade Deadline?

This means mere months after the team was sold for an NFL record $4.65 billion, in coach Nathaniel Hackett’s first season, and only months after signing quarterback Russell Wilson to a $245 million contract, the club seems ready to pull back on the idea of winning the AFC West and contending for the Super Bowl, as was expected prior to the season.

Denver is struggling with a 2-4 start to the season and Wilson will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and possibly more because he is nursing a hamstring injury.

The Broncos, which do not have a first- or second-round pick for 2023, seem to be looking to the future.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero