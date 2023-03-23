NFL Tight End Foster Moreau Diagnosed With Cancer Following Routine Physical

Videos by OutKick

NFL free agent and tight end Foster Moreau, 25, revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer following a routine physical with the New Orleans Saints.

Moreau, who played with the Las Vegas Raiders for the past four seasons, also visited the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency before visiting New Orleans.

In a Twitter thread posted Wednesday afternoon, Moreau said he will be stepping away from football to seek treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life-changing for me,” Moreau tweeted.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

He added, “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football. At this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a** and get back to doing what I love!”

Moreau spent four seasons at LSU before getting drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In 2022, Moreau caught for a career-best 420 receiving yards, adding two touchdowns.

Dr. John Amoss once famously diagnosed a heart problem in Jon Dorenbos. Now, once again, a life-saving diagnosis during a physical. Incredible. https://t.co/PAzQwaR5Aj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

Support poured in following the tight end’s announcement.

Moreau’s former Raiders QB Derek Carr responded, “Love you and we are here for you, praying for you brother!”

Love you and we are here for you 🙏🏼 praying for you brother! https://t.co/cOZ5oZ6l1b — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 22, 2023

Man, that's so heartbreaking. Wishing Foster Moreau and his family all the best ❤️. https://t.co/MYj6ulN40X — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 22, 2023

Oh man. This is awful.



Prayers up for Foster Moreau. https://t.co/vApuDNZxaq — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 22, 2023

Prayers for Foster Moreau 🙏🏻 — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) March 22, 2023

Free agent TE Foster Moreau says his physical with the #Saints revealed he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and he will be stepping away from football. Prayers out to Foster. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/7wbEMUacNI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 22, 2023

Best wishes to Foster Moreau as he undergoes is recovery, scary stuff and hope all is well for him moving forward! https://t.co/ptkaUbrvYf — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 22, 2023