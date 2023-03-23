NFL Tight End Foster Moreau Diagnosed With Cancer Following Routine Physical

Videos by OutKick
NFL free agent and tight end Foster Moreau, 25, revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer following a routine physical with the New Orleans Saints.
Moreau, who played with the Las Vegas Raiders for the past four seasons, also visited the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency before visiting New Orleans.
In a Twitter thread posted Wednesday afternoon, Moreau said he will be stepping away from football to seek treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life-changing for me,” Moreau tweeted.
He added, “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football. At this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.
“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a** and get back to doing what I love!”
Moreau spent four seasons at LSU before getting drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In 2022, Moreau caught for a career-best 420 receiving yards, adding two touchdowns.
Support poured in following the tight end’s announcement.
Moreau’s former Raiders QB Derek Carr responded, “Love you and we are here for you, praying for you brother!”
