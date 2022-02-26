NFL Set To Feature Game In Germany In The Upcoming Season

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Munich, Germany, during the 2022 season as the NFL expands its reach across Europe.

The Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer reports the Bucs will be the home team in the contest, which will mark the league’s first-ever regular-season game to be played in Germany.

News: The @Buccaneers will be the home team in the @NFL's first regular season game in Germany this fall, sources tell me. Formal announcement to come Monday. No date or opponent known yet. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) February 25, 2022

The NFL announced in December that the Buccaneers were among 18 teams that were granted access to new International Home Marketing Areas, Sports Illustrated reports.

“We are thrilled to embrace Germany as our international home market and look forward to strengthening our presence in a part of the world that is already home to many Buccaneers fans,” Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement at the time. “We will move quickly to engage with our German fans and are excited about the many opportunities to help grow our game and expand our existing relationships throughout Germany over the coming years.”

The game will be held at FC Bayern Munich’s Stadium, and although the opponent has yet to be announced, the Bucs are scheduled to host the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks throughout the campaign.

