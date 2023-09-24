NFL Selects Usher For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Videos by OutKick

Usher will headline the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The NFL made the announcement ahead of kickoff for Sunday’s Week 3 games — with a mashup featuring Kim Kardashian and a clip of the music video from Usher’s 2004 hit “Confessions.”

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL, said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

The announcement officially puts the rumors to rest — after speculation that Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus or even a compilation of boy bands might headline the NFL’s biggest stage.

(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Usher broke into the music scene at age 15.

An Atlanta native, Usher Raymond has 18 top-10 hits on the Hot 100 in his career — including nine No. 1s. He also has four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

Several of his hits include collaborations with other superstars, like Lil’ Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys and will.i.am — which will surely ramp up speculation around who may join him as a special guest.

Usher performs with will.i.am of The Black Eyed Peas during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

To clarify, Usher has performed at a Super Bowl before. The eight-time Grammy Award winner was previously a guest during the Black Eyed Peas’ show at Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

The 44-year-old is currently headlining his “Usher: My Way” residency in Las Vegas. Convenient — he’s already in town.