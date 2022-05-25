NFL Seeks Super Bowl Halftime Sponsor After Pepsi Pulls Out

The Pepsi’s gone flat.

After sponsoring the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2003, Pepsi is taking their drinks elsewhere. The soda giant has decided to discontinue their halftime partnership with the league, meaning that performances like those from February featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg will need to find someone else to fund their elaborate stages.

In a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the NFL confirmed they are now seeking a new Halftime Show sponsor: “The Super Bowl Halftime performance has grown to become the most talked about musical event of the year and delivers what advertisers most crave–aggregating a massive live audience. As you would expect, we’ve received an incredible amount of interest from the marketplace and look forward to announcing a new partner.”

Pepsi also confirmed as much on their end, tweeting in part: “we have decided it’s time to pass the mic.”

After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic. 🎤 Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. 👏 Now on to the next stage… 👀 — Pepsi (@pepsi) May 24, 2022

Though they will no longer sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi will continue as an NFL sponsor with a different focus aimed towards “marketing efforts on other areas, including a new Gatorade beverage that will be used during NFL games,” per THR.

Super Bowl Halftime is 12 minutes and draws plenty of eyeballs. 103 million people reportedly tuned in to watch the 2022 performance, Pepsi’s last. In their decade as the show’s sponsor, 26 musical acts with a combined 168 Grammys took the stage.

And the artists, along with Pepsi, did so with plenty of flavor.

