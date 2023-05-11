NFL Schedule Release Day Leaks Continue With Chiefs, Jets, Giants Openers, Thanksgiving And Christmas Day Games, Full Packers Schedule

Videos by OutKick

One of the beautiful things about the NFL’s release day is the leaks. Nobody waits for the 8 p.m. unveiling. Not even the NFL.

There are enough NFL schedule leaks this day to sink a battle ship.

And the league, not to be outdone, tips some games of its own to keep attention high.

Well, today is schedule release day and the leaks have begun.

Early Thursday, the NFL announced the Chiefs and the Raiders, two very long-time AFC West rivals, will play at 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.

So now, per the league, we’ve got a picture of Christmas action because the league on Wednesday said the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will play at 4:30 that day.

We’ve got a Christmas doubleheader so far. It won’t stop there because Dec. 25 is a Monday. So there will be a Monday night game as well.

A triple-header on Christmas!

Merry Christmas.

Super Bowl Champ Chiefs Featured Throughout NFL Schedule Leak

Speaking of the Chiefs, one leak is saying their season will begin Thursday night, Sept. 7, with a matchup against the Detroit Lions. That according to thescore.com. OutKick has not been able to confirm this report

Everyone knows the Chiefs will be kicking off the season at home in the NFL’s first game of the season. But the Lions?

The NFL typically picks a matchup of contenders. So this tells everyone the folks at the NFL office expect the Lions to be among that group of outstanding teams — a fair assumption given they finished last season 5-1 in the final six games.

Green Bay’s entire schedule has leaked as well and OutKick has confirmed most of its information. The Packers play the Raiders (Oct. 9) and Giants (Dec. 11) on Monday night. They play the Chiefs (Dec. 3) and Vikings (Dec. 31) on Sunday night. They play the Lions (Sept. 28) on Thursday night.

So the Packers will play five prime time games and also play on Thanksgiving Day at the Detroit Lions. The Packers will follow that Thanksgiving Day game with the a Sunday night game against the Chiefs.

Not an easy two weeks with new quarterback Jordan Love, if the Lions meet expectations.

Speaking of Thanksgiving, the Washington Commanders will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, according to NBC4Sports in Washington.

The Giants and the Jets are playing this year and, of course, that Giants home game has leaked, according to the New York Post.

The Giants will open the season against the Dallas Cowboys, a source has told OutKick. The game will be the premier of Sunday Night Football on, well, Sunday, Sept. 10. The Thursday night season-opener between Detroit and Kansas City features the Sunday night crew but it will be played, obviously, on Thursday night.

Aaron Rodgers’s Jets Debut Will Be In Primetime

The Jets will open their season the follow day. That’s a Monday, people. Keep up.

It will also be Aaron Rodgers’ regular-season debut with the Jets after being traded from Green Bay this offseason.

So Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers.

I would not be surprised if the Bills and Jets are battling for the AFC East title this year.

Sticking the AFC East, the Patriots announced former quarterback Tom Brady has accepted an invitation to return to Gillette Stadium to celebrate his 20 years with the franchise.

That will be New England’s home opener.

In Week 2, on Sunday night Sept. 17, the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night football.

Anyway, here’s a little prediction: The full schedule for both the New York Giants and Jets will leak before the NFL announces it at 8 p.m. That’s the way it’s been for decades. It would surprise if today is an exception.

The Cowboys and 49ers renew their age-old rivalry in Week 5 when the two meet Oct. 8 at Levi’s Stadium for a Sunday night game, per the NFL.

Come back to this space throughout the day for the latest leak updates.

