2023 NFL Schedule Adds First Ever Black Friday Game To Slate Of Thanksgiving, Christmas And New Year’s Eve Games

The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday when shoppers across America flood malls (yeah, in the 1990s) in search of deeply discounted bargain prices for Christmas gifts. Well, the NFL is going to compete with that now.

The league has announced its first ever Black Friday game this year: The Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets.

The game at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Free Prime Video NFL Game On Black Friday

The game will be streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video. Picking up on the bargain nature of Black Friday, the game will be free to customers.

“We’re excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”

This game is part of the early roll out of schedule highlights the NFL tipped Wednesday morning. The full schedule will be announced Thursday evening at 8 p.m.

Other schedule highlights:

A Christmas Day game between the NFC East rival New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. Remember that Christmas falls on Monday this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will ring in the new year with a New Year’s Eve matchup that is actually a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.

One of the story lines of that game was Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval calling Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium.” Chiefs fans took exception. Chiefs players mocked the mayor after beating the Bengals.

And Pureval apologized.

This time around he’s handling the Bengals visit to Arrowhead differently on a video with new Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who played for the Chiefs last season.

NFL Also Announced Slate Of International Games

This year’s international games will include three games in London, as the league continues a commitment to play in the UK.

Germany will host games on consecutive weekends this fall.

As part of its commitment to play regular season games in Germany for the next four years (beginning in 2022) the NFL will play two games in 2023 in Frankfurt, having played the inaugural Germany game in Munich back in November 2022.

The Chiefs kick off the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games on Sunday, November 5, as they play the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium, home of Eintracht Frankfurt.

That game will be Tyreek Hill’s first game against the former team and there is certainty he’ll have thoughts about that in the lead-up to the game.

“The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany,” said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. “Ever since the Chiefs were awarded International Home Marketing Rights for Germany, we have engaged with fans and partners throughout the DACH region, and we can feel the enthusiasm for NFL football. We look forward to bringing Chiefs Kingdom to Germany and to sharing the game with our fans in Europe.”

The following weekend, Sunday, November 12, the New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts, also at Frankfurt Stadium, to complete the 2023 NFL International Games.

DATE MATCHUP LOCATION October 1 (Week 4) Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium October 8 (Week 5) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills Tottenham Hotspur Stadium October 15 (Week 6) Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans Tottenham Hotspur Stadium November 5 (Week 9) Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt Stadium November 12 (Week 10) Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Frankfurt Stadium

