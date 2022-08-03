Roger Goodell Is Expected To Appeal Deshaun Watson’s Suspension: REPORT

Roger Goodell will likely appeal Deshaun Watson’s six game suspension.

Judge Sue L. Robinson slapped the Cleveland Browns quarterback with a six-game suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct.

As soon as the decision from Robinson dropped, there was immediate outrage that the suspension was way too soft. Now, it sounds like Goodell will try to fight.

The NFL is expected to “exercise its right to file an appeal within three days and that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will significantly increase the punishment levied against” the Cleveland Browns dual-threat quarterback, according to ProFootballNetwork.com.

Pro Football Network floated the possibility that Goodell could add many more games to Watson’s suspension and slap him with fines that reach into the millions.

If the NFL decides to appeal the decision, the situation will inevitably be headed to court. If that happens, prepare for some serious fireworks.

As stated above, fans were not pleased with Watson only getting six games after facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Now, the NFL has the chance to try to change the narrative, and that decision ultimately sits with Goodell.

