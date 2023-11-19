NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport Rightfully Criticizes USC QB Caleb Williams Snubbing Media, Still Faces Backlash

Videos by OutKick
The USC Trojans’ regular season came to a disappointing end Saturday as the team lost to UCLA 38-20. Led by Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams, USC did not meet expectations. After the game, Williams refused to speak to the media. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport not-so-subtly criticized that decision.
This is a perfectly reasonable take. It’s also not a decision made in a vacuum. Williams’ choice to not speak to the media continues in a pattern of skirting responsibility when things don’t go his way.
That’s not a great sign for him as a future NFL franchise quarterback. There’s nothing wrong with pointing out that other NFL stars handle their media responsibilities even when they’re in the midst of a difficult time.
I previously wrote a lengthy piece about Williams, which you can read below.
To me, this is another example of exactly what I wrote two weeks ago. When Caleb Williams was winning the Heisman Trophy and dominating college football, there wasn’t a microphone he didn’t want to talk into.
Now that USC has lost five of its last six games and fallen well short of expectations — in addition to Williams failing to replicate his historic season last year — Williams is either silent or saying the wrong things.
Still, people are mad at Rapoport for making a simple observation.
The post already has over 4.3 million views on X. That’s a quite a bit more than anything else on Rapoport’s timeline.
People are sharing it, and from what I saw, mostly mocking Rapoport for comparing Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams.
Joe Burrow is playing for a professional major legaue football team and he’s also getting paid by that team aswell— Phil 🌟 (@Phxlly) November 19, 2023
Respectfully, Joe burrow is signed to a $275 million contract in a professional league. While that is Caleb Williams’ ultimate destination for his career, it seems like a reach to compare the two in this quote tweet at this current moment.— collins (@aniondon) November 19, 2023
I could share a lot more of them, but most of them shared this theme. Joe Burrow is a professional and Caleb Williams is in college.
I don’t understand this argument, honestly. We’re not talking about an average college quarterback. This is Caleb Williams, the potential #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The team that drafts Williams expects him to be their franchise quarterback. In fact, comparing him to Burrow is a compliment. What Rapoport is saying is that’s the standard Williams needs to reach if he’s to fulfill his potential.
The fact that people are quick to give Williams a pass — again — only furthers the idea that he’s not ready to be an NFL franchise quarterback.
In that way, I agree with the people criticizing Rapoport. They’re right: Caleb Williams shouldn’t be compared to Joe Burrow.
Because he’s nowhere near the same player that Burrow is and probably never will be.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak
One CommentLeave a Reply
Caleb “crying” William’s just a taller Kyler Murray.