NFL Referee Announces ‘Buttcheek Hit Inbounds’ To Give Browns WR Elijah Moore Catch Against Rams

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans are often confused about what, exactly, constitutes a “catch” in the league. Well, referee John Hussey wanted everyone to know exactly why Elijah Moore completed a long catch against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

In the first half of the Browns match in Los Angeles against the Rams, Joe Flacco hit Moore down the sideline for a long gain. Referees ruled the play a catch. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay disagreed with that ruling and threw the challenge flag.

It was close. But, it did appear that Moore’s backside landed inbound prior to the rest of his body going out of bounds.

That’s what Hussey, the referee in the game, saw too. Don’t take my word for it. Take his.

pause… ain't no way we heard this right 🤣



1 cheek = 2 feet pic.twitter.com/f3wfKk0fit — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 3, 2023

NFL referee John Hussey ruled that Browns WR Elijah Moore caught a pass against the Rams because his “buttcheek hit inbounds.” (Screenshot: FOX Sports)

Side note: what a strange post caption from the Browns social media team. Who are they trying to be?

That was a fun first half moment. But, it wasn’t the only funny thing that went down.

Late in the half as the Rams drove to try and score before the break, Browns defender Myles Garrett got caught up with Los Angeles offensive lineman Alaric Jackson.

Garrett’s helmet, somehow, got stuck in Jackson’s helmet. Given Garrett’s history with his helmet and his opponents, the Browns defender barely attempted to get it back. Instead, he waited for others to help with the bizarre situation.

is that the bite of 87 pic.twitter.com/OxeG1S8tEv — alex (@highlightheaven) December 3, 2023

A strange first half ended with a Rams field goal to give them a 13-10 lead heading into the break.