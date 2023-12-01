NFL TV Ratings Are Absolutely Off-The-Charts This Season, Continuing To Put Up Record Numbers

Videos by OutKick

The NFL is dominating TV ratings this season. That’s usually the case, but this year the numbers are even more impressive.

NFL Media released a post on social media with the numbers through Week 12 of the season. NFL games account for a whopping 71 of the 75 most-watched TV programs since September.

Games average 18 million viewers per game, the largest number since 2015.

🚨NFL Viewership Through Week 12🚨



*18.0 million (TV+Digital) avg. viewers per game — highest avg. through Week 12 since 2015



*NFL games rank as 71 of the top 75 shows on TV since the start of the 2023 @NFL season



*New Top 5 Games of the Season (TV+Digital) pic.twitter.com/09QqBnHzOn — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 30, 2023

The league struggled, like most sporting leagues, throughout COVID. Numbers for all sports were down. Plus, after George Floyd’s death, the NFL leaned into the Black Lives Matter movement.

They did what nearly every American company did and caved to demands from extremists to take a stand. That didn’t work out well. It hasn’t worked out well for any of those companies, quite frankly.

Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem certainly didn’t help the NFL’s brand, either.

But, Kaepernick is long gone (no matter how hard he and the left-wing sports media try to keep his name relevant) and the league has toned down the political messaging.

Although it still has “End Racism” and “Stop Hate” printed in the end zones, the league clearly made the decision to stop pushing the hardcore left-wing talking points.

NFL TV ratings are massive this season and NFL games account for a whopping 71 of the 75 most-watched TV programs since September. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Add it all up and the league has bounced back in a huge way. That’s despite a clear officiating problem in the league. As well as the overemphasis on player safety.

But, after seeing these TV ratings numbers, don’t expect the league to bend over backwards to try and fix those issues.

Breaking news: Americans love football.