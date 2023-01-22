NFL Ref Caught On Hot Mic During Chiefs-Jags Game

NFL referee Shawn Hochuli had a fun hot mic moment during the AFC Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Chiefs up 10-7 in the second quarter, officials threw a flag on Jags linebacker Arden Key for roughing the passer. Hochuli turned his microphone on just a little to soon.

“Everybody shut up!” he said before announcing the penalty.

“Everybody shut up”



The ref was fed up 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/ABJyuJ7UF3 — PFF (@PFF) January 21, 2023

It’s not like noisy fans are anything new to Shawn Hochuli. The son of legendary, buff referee Ed Hochuli, he’s been around this game for a while.

In 2014, Shawn followed in his father’s footsteps. He was promoted from back judge to referee in 2018. He also served as an official in the Pac-12 Conference, the Arena Football League and the short-lived Arena Football 2.

In Hochuli’s defense, though, the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium is really loud. Like, one of the loudest in all of sports.

But don’t tell Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence that. When speaking to reporters before the game, the second-year QB said there’s no way the atmosphere at Arrowhead could be different than it was in Duval during the Jags’ big comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I can’t imagine it’ll be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly,” Lawrence said.

Unfortunately for Jacksonville, they couldn’t pull out a second-consecutive miracle comeback. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 27-20.

And the Kansas City faithful did not shut up.