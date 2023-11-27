NFL RedZone Host Scott Hanson Continues To Broadcast As Alarms Ring Out In Studio And Evacuation Order Comes Down (Video)

Videos by OutKick

The NFL RedZone channel is famous for its “seven hours of commercial-free football” slogan. Host Scott Hanson starts every episode with that line.

NFL RedZone takes that slogan very seriously. During Sunday’s broadcast, viewers heard alarms going off in the studio.

The NFL RedZone broadcast and host Scott Hanson were interrupted by alarms ringing out in the studio during Sunday’s games. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Hanson alerted viewers that the crew had to evacuate the building.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my 21 years of broadcasting,” Hanson announced.

“We are being told we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency… It is something absolutely unprecedented for us.”

Despite the edict to evacuate the building, Hanson and NFL RedZone remained on the air.

Hanson then came back on camera and said that he was told he can stay on the air and there is no danger. So, he continued to talk over NFL highlights as alarms continued to ring out over the broadcast.

An automated voice is heard telling folks to evacuate the building over the alarm bells.

This is a developing story, stay with OutKick for updates…