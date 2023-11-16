NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt Shoots His Shot With Vanna White While His Wife Sits In The Audience

Videos by OutKick

Hey, shooters shoot… but if they’re married they may need to apologize profusely afterward. This may very well have been the case for the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, who took the golden opportunity of a Wheel of Fortune appearance to espouse his love for the Letter-Turner General herself, Vanna White.

Brandt was a contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside comedians Natasha Leggiero and Roy Wood Jr.

At one point, Brandt decided to open up to White, who he described as his “boyhood crush” while Mrs. Brandt looked on.

Guys, I’m on Wheel of Fortune tonight.

9pm Eastern on ABC.



Most fun I’ve ever had.



I left it all on the field, including my confession to Vanna… pic.twitter.com/GvYj5mqrCk — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 15, 2023

“Pat, I’m thrilled to meet you, but Vanna, let’s just put the cards on the table,” Brandt said. “I say this respectfully, you’re a TV legend, my wife is here, you were my boyhood crush.”

That must have been fun for her to hear. That she was the boyhood crush of a man well into his 40s. It’s complimentary for sure, but could also put the poor woman in the throes of an existential crisis if you’re not careful.

Brandt Laid It On Think And Got Some Wheel Wisdom From White

“I love you,” Brandt continued. “For many years of my life, you were the puzzle I wanted to solve. And I’m so thrilled to be here.

“Do you have any advice for me, Vanna? Because you control the board. I love you, Pat, but, to me, this is a Vanna show.”

Vanna was probably thinking how nice a soundbite of saying “To me, this is a Vanna show” when she had some testy contract negotiations a while back before she signed a two-year extension.

White deserves better than a bridge deal, but I digress…

Anyway, White was the consummate pro that she always is and gave Brandt some sage advice about competing on Wheel. The first tidbit of advice was to buy vowels, and the second was to pretend he was in his living room.

“Concentrate on the puzzle board,” White said. “Not me. Okay? Keep me out of it. Think of the puzzle.”

Brandt didn’t have any trouble with that because he wound up winning $169,000 for charity.

No word on how Mrs. Brandt handled her man gushing over Vanna White, but I mean, c’mon, it’s Vanna White. Who doesn’t think she’s great (aside from Wheel producers who weren’t willing to give her more than that bridge deal)?

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle