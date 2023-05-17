49ers Minicamp Film Leak Leads XFL’s Top Wide Receiver To Seek Out Mole Who Let It Go Public

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco 49ers have a mole. Someone inside the organization is leaking practice film.

That’s a big no-no.

Jahcour Pearson didn’t get the looks he deserved out of college. The former Class of 2016 recruit began his career at Western Kentucky and caught 20 passes for 172 yards before a breakout junior season.

Pearson was the Hilltoppers’ second-leading receiver in 2019 and caught a career-high 76 passes for 804 yards and seven touchdowns. He played two games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season before entering the portal and transferring to Ole Miss.

The 5-foot-7, 178-pound pass-catcher caught 26 passes, the third most on the team, for 392 yards in his lone season with the Rebels. Pearson then went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but spent time with the Giants during rookie minicamp.

Not long thereafter, Pearson was selected No. 27 by the Sea Dragons in the XFL Draft. His impact in Seattle was felt right away.

Pearson led the entire league in receiving in 2023 with 60 catches for 670 yards and eight touchdowns.

As a result of his play, Pearson was named the XFL’s Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned an invite to the 49ers’ minicamp and is turning heads with his next-level speed and sharp routes.

Video posted online earlier this week shows Pearson dusting the defense for a big gain down the sideline.

Although NFL fans were impressed by Pearson’s burst, the video raised one specific concern.

Who leaked the 49ers’ minicamp film?

Players are not supposed to film practice footage, let alone share them wider. Staffers are not permitted to share any clips either. That was made abundantly clear in Green Bay just last week.

NFL teams want to keep everything under wraps, but in this instance, the one snippet of 49ers camp made its way into the hands of @jake_bofshever. But how?

That’s what Pearson wants to know.

San Francisco’s newest pass-catcher made it very clear that he had nothing to do with the leak. He doesn’t know how the video got out. (Or so he says!)

where u get this clip bra ???? 😂🤣 https://t.co/3BltfYYsiH — Jahcour Pearson (@JayPeeezyy) May 15, 2023

Pearson may or may not receive an official contract offer from the 49ers when it’s all said and done. The team may choose not to keep him around. If that ends up being what plays out, Pearson’s time in the XFL and the one leak from minicamp will surely get him another offer elsewhere.