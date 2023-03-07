NFL Players Debating Viral Math Problem Ends Poorly For Mecole Hardman, University Of Georgia

Videos by OutKick

It has been a long time since most NFL players last sat in a classroom and broke down the rules of mathematics. That was abundantly clear on Monday as Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. tried to solve a viral math problem with help from Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The difficulty in solving the equation, which was since deleted, led to a hilarious exchange.

Things got started when Hardman presented the following: 6 ÷ 2(1+2). What is the correct outcome?

Well, that is the question that NFL players tried to solve.

Hardman said that it “Equals 1.” Gardner-Johnson replied in disagreement.

That is when the back-and-forth began.

Hardman suggested that the parentheses are the first step. He would be right there.

1+2 = 3. That left: 6 ÷ 2(3).

Hardman then went to multiply two by three, and divide six by six. Gardner-Johnson disagreed.

The former Florida Gator took 6 ÷ 2(3) and went next to the division, which left 3(3).

Hardman pushed back on Gardner-Johnson’s order of operations and insisted that the parentheses come first. The former Georgia Bulldogs pass-catcher wanted to wait on the division.

You divided 6/2 before getting rid of the parentheses that’s how you getting 3(3) which equals 9 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 6, 2023

Gardner-Johnson didn’t reply back at that point, but Kansas City defensive tackle Khalen Saunders got in on the math debate. He agreed with the answer being nine, but Hardman stood strong.

It’s 1 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 6, 2023

Others continued to suggest that Hardman was wrong. He refused to relent.

Eventually, though, Hardman deleted his initial tweet with his answer of ‘Equals 1.’ Presumably, that was an admission of defeat. He was wrong. Gardner-Johnson and Saunders were right.

The answer to 6 ÷ 2(3) = 9.

By rule, division and multiplication have the same precedence. That means that once the parentheses are solved, the correct order is to solve from left to right.

Take six, divide it by two, and then multiply by three to get nine.

Tough look for the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs!