NFL Makes Amazon Prime Debut But Not Everyone Is Thrilled

The NFL has made its debut on Amazon Prime Video, a streaming service, for the first time Thursday night and its historic because the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs is not on broadcast television or cable.

It should be a great game.

But not everyone is a fan.

The Chiefs celebrated this change by placing Amazon Fire TV Sticks for reporters in the press box.

Well this is something new. Amazon giving out FireSticks to all media members. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/llu3nOATRY — Anthony Biase (@AnthonyBiase) September 15, 2022

The Chiefs welcomed Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos to the game and trumpeted his presence on their social media.

But not everyone is a fan. And lots of people who would otherwise watch this game won’t be because of the platform it is on.

Consider this …

Streaming is awful! NFL should be ashamed. DIRECTV better get the satellite part of Sunday ticket. — Mike Linkous (@MdPhinFan) September 15, 2022

And this …

Love football and always watched Thursday Night Football. However, I'm not going to pay for it. No way no how! — KW (@kwebb87556) September 15, 2022

Cable is not free but, OK.

More …

I love my Prime and use it all the time. I won't be watching on Prime on principle because NFL content shouldn't be gated behind an exclusive rights paywall that disenfranchises those too poor to access it — Ehxxalt (@ehxxalt) September 15, 2022

And this …

I'm in Canada. I pay for Prime Video. It's not on Prime outside of the US. My 12 year old daughter was interested in watching the Dude Perfect version and getting into football.



I have the game on DAZN, but no DP version — John Riches (@Riches) September 15, 2022

There’s no doubt the ratings for this game would be huge on its combined NFL Network and FOX Sports it was on the last couple of years. And the expectation that will be lower on Prime, at least initially.

That’s the cost of doing something new and not necessarily available to everyone — a problem the NFL likely considered when it awarded these games to Amazon.

