NFL Makes Amazon Prime Debut But Not Everyone Is Thrilled

The NFL has made its debut on Amazon Prime Video, a streaming service, for the first time Thursday night and its historic because the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs is not on broadcast television or cable.
It should be a great game.
But not everyone is a fan.
The Chiefs celebrated this change by placing Amazon Fire TV Sticks for reporters in the press box.
The Chiefs welcomed Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos to the game and trumpeted his presence on their social media.
There’s no doubt the ratings for this game would be huge on its combined NFL Network and FOX Sports it was on the last couple of years. And the expectation that will be lower on Prime, at least initially.
That’s the cost of doing something new and not necessarily available to everyone — a problem the NFL likely considered when it awarded these games to Amazon.
Amazon’s coverage seems great so far.
Anyone feel like the picture fades in and out from normal HD to like a 1970s game? I keep looking for Hank Stram.
Never had a picture clarity issue with Amazon.