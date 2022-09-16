NFL Gets Torched For Its Cringeworthy Latino Heritage Month Logo

Latino Heritage Month began on September 15 and the NFL wanted to do its part in celebrating and promoting the occasion by unveiling a special edition logo. All the league did was put a yellow tilde over the ‘N’ in NFL and is now getting torched for the lazy behavior.

“This shield integrates an unmistakable Latin flavor and is fundamental to our always-on, 365 day initiative,” the NFL wrote alongside the graphic. “The electric brush stroke of the ‘EÑE’ is filled with an infectious personality that is carried out through the rest of the look and feel.”

The NFL literally scribbled a tilde over the ‘N’ saying that it adds an “infectious personality” and called it a day.

Tell me you forgot Latino Heritage Month was starting and you felt the need to create a graphic without telling me you forgot Latino Heritage Month was starting and you felt the need to create a graphic.

NFL fans on Twitter immediately called out the league over the special edition logo, and rightly so.

A number of fan’s minds immediately went to the scene from ‘The Office’ when Ryan Howard draws a tilde and accent mark on a bottle of lemonade.

Plenty of social media users also pointed out that the tilde over the ‘N’ isn’t even grammatically correct.

This is embarrassing. There is no eñe in the world nacional. We don’t say Eñe F L we say NFL. 🤦🏽‍♀️. Apologize. — Julissa Natzely Arce Raya (@julissaarce) September 15, 2022

Funniest Reactions To The NFL Latino Heritage Month Logo

I, too, have panicked upon realizing that a deadline is upon me and thrown some shit together in Illustrator at the last minute https://t.co/2fXvLYP3UP — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) September 16, 2022

So…… y’all know there’s a regular N in the Spanish alphabet right? https://t.co/0b0h1U6yfc pic.twitter.com/lOGcn12yqC — Beyonce Wrote Church Girl For Me 🇧🇿 (@aspencphoto) September 16, 2022