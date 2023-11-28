NFL Plans To ‘Inspire Change’ With Hats Featuring Fun Football Phrases Like Criminal Justice Reform, Police Community Relations

Videos by OutKick

The NFL continues to push left-wing talking points, and just in time for the holidays! Looking to get that special someone the perfect gift that says, “I’m a Steelers fan but I also really, really care about marginalized groups that are oppressed by the horrible United States government and I want to inspire change”?

Look no further than the NFL’s new “Inspire Change” hats collection!

Just dropped: The 2023 Inspire Change Hats ✨ — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) November 28, 2023

The Steelers social media team posted a link to purchase their version of the hat on Tuesday. One look on the NFL Shop website shows that all teams have these options.

The hats feature the logos of the team adorned with platitudes like, “Economic Opportunities,” “Police Community Relations,” “Criminal Justice Reform,” “Social Justice,” and other similar phrases.

There are three options for NFL fans to show off both their love of their favorite team and let the world know that they are also really good people. (Screenshot: NFL.com)

The Steelers, in particular, chose an interesting strategy to sell these hats.

When someone clicks on the link in the post on X (formerly Twitter), he or she is taken to a page featuring the “Inspire Change” hats right at the top.

Those hats are curiously placed just above the “Salute to Service” Pittsburgh Steelers caps.

Why pander to just one group when they can pander to everyone!?

The Pittsburgh Steelers official NFL Shop page includes “Inspire Change” hats placed above their “Salute to Service” caps. (Screenshot: NFL.com)

Of course, the “Inspire Change” collection gets top billing over the military appreciation options. The NFL really understands its audience, and realizes that most NFL fans would rather support left-wing politics than the United States military.

Oh, wait…

NFL ‘Inspire Change’ initiative began in 2020

It’s also important to note that the NFL “Inspire Change” initiative donates money to “Social Justice” causes. This includes organizations that want to “defund the police.”

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey covered this in 2021:

The league continues to have the phrase “End Racism” printed on the back of end zones and allows players to replace their team name on the back of their helmets with other carefully curated phrases like “Stop Hate,” Black Lives Matter,” and “It Takes All Of Us,” among other options.

The words “End Racism” are painted in an NFL end zone at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville as part of the league’s “Inspire Change” in initiative. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A “Stop Hate” decal on the helmet of NFL player Donte Jackson. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Americans love football, so it almost doesn’t even matter what the league does at this point. They can happily try to pander to everyone in the country — and they do — but as long as they have a product that people want, it doesn’t matter.

Just add “social justice” to the list of things the league pretends to care about, like player safety. It’s all about appearing to care without actually caring.

Unfortunately, that’s how most American companies operate in 2023.