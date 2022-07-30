NFL Injury Recap: Some Players Have Serious Concerns; Other Just Have Owies

The first few days of NFL training camps — with no pads, no hitting of significance and limited practice times — aren’t supposed to produce injury news.

And yet here we are.

We begin in Tampa Bay where the Buccaneers have a significant problem along the interior of their offensive line. That interior was already a work in progress because guards Ali Marpet retired and Alex Cappa left in free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals.

So Thursday’s injury to starting Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was a blow that affects the anchor of the line. And the news was not good Friday.

#Bucs head coach Todd Bowles gives an update on Ryan Jensen’s injury and timetable. pic.twitter.com/vODkuScyrs — PewterReport (@PewterReport) July 29, 2022

When Bowles said Jensen would miss “a couple of months” he didn’t mean a couple of months from now, which would open the possibility of getting Jensen back in October. He meant missing a couple of months from the start of the regular-season.

So, best case, Jensen might return in November or December if — big if — he gets a best-case scenario prognosis once the swelling subsides. And, again, that’s best case.

More likely Jensen is lost for the season.

So the Buccaneers look immediately to third-round pick Robert Hainsey as their new center. They’re eager to gauge how he does once pads go on and contact is substantial.

And, of course, there’s the chance the club calls on free agent and former Cleveland Browns starter J.C. Tretter, who was cut by the Browns in the offseason.

The news is also bad in Washington because defensive end Chase Young, who had an ACL injury and surgery last season, will miss the start of this season.

“Well, I don’t think there’s a fair timetable other than he’ll probably start off on PUP into the regular season — active PUP,” Rivera said. “It’s unfortunate. But it was a serious injury obviously with surgery. He’s doing everything he’s supposed to. He’s on time as far as where the doctors think he should be. As he gets better and better, we can update you. But right now, he’s right where he needs to be.”

Rivera later backed off the idea Young will open the season on PUP because that would mean he’d miss the season’s first four games.

Ron Rivera confirms Chase Young will NOT be healthy enough to play in the season opener, but won't say that he's starting the season on the PUP list #Commanders pic.twitter.com/rCJf3g0itM — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 29, 2022

Typically players are able to return to action from an ACL injury within 10-11 months but Young required a graft from his left knee to help in the right knee ACL reconstruction. So that plausibly is lengthening the recovery.

“It was a serious injury,” Rivera said. “He’s doing everything he’s supposed to. He’s on time as far as where the doctors think he should be, and as he gets better and better we can update you. But right now, he’s right where he needs to be.”

The coach was trying to be upbeat. But this does not feel like upbeat news.

The Buffalo Bills had a moment in which everyone was holding their breath during Friday’s practice because safety Micah Hyde went down and teammate Jordan Poyer stood close by frantically waving to trainers to come help him.

Hyde apparently suffered some sort of hip injury.

#Bills have given update on Micah Hyde. He suffered a hip/glute injury and is still being evaluated. Dion Dawkins was excused today for a personal reasons. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) July 29, 2022

Obviously everyone is hopeful Hyde is fine. He rode a cart (in the passenger seat, not the back) off the field and did not seem to be in any significant pain.

But this situation merits further attention because Hyde and Poyer are arguably the best safety combination in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns continue to await a Deshaun Watson ruling but had some relatively good injury news in that receiver Anthony Schwartz, who left Thursday’s practice with a left knee injury, is day to day an the injury is not considered serious.

Coach Kevin Stefanski had a perfect view of the play and could be seen immediately focusing on Schwartz after the play.

“It happened right in front of me so you’re always nervous when it’s no-contact,” Stefanski said. “We’re certainly hopeful long term.”

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is managing a fractured finger that needs minor surgery. He’ll have the surgery and is expected to be 100 percent within six weeks.

That doesn’t mean Adams is taking time off. He’s going to practice, likely with a club or cast of some sort, on the hand. He may not play in the preseason but that decision has yet to be finalized.

Finally, multiple players who started training camp on the physically unable to perform list have come off and can begin practicing because they’ve passed their physicals.

Such is the case with Bears defensive lineman Sam Kamara, Cowboys cornerback Quandre Mosely, Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews, and Commanders center Chase Roullier.

Earlier this week the Saints got receiver Michael Thomas off PUP and he’s been practicing after missing much of last season while Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also is off PUP and practicing.

