Buccaneers Suffer Potentially Disastrous Injury During Training Camp Practice

There are a couple of signs that a player who is injured may have a serious problem:

He needs to be carted off the field. He slams his helmet in disgust after he’s hurt.

Both those things happened at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice Thursday morning when starting center Ryan Jensen went down in a heap during drills.

It’s obviously unclear what the injury is but reports say it looked like a “left leg” issue.

Looks like a left leg injury for #Bucs C Ryan Jensen, who was carted off. Not sure if it is an ankle or a knee injury. We will try to find more when Todd Bowles addresses the media shortly. Robert Hainsey is in at center. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) July 28, 2022

Backup Robert Hainsey stepped in at Jensen’s position with the starting line. Obviously he is not Jensen-good at this stage because the injured player was a Pro Bowl selection last year and is considered the anchor of the Tampa offensive line.

Jensen’s presence is important to the Buccaneers in the middle of the offensive line because he’s a known commodity on a team that is working in new starters at both left and right guard. And, quarterback Tom Brady is not a fan of pressure up the middle.

Coach Todd Bowles will speak with media after practice and may be able to provide more details on the Jensen situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

