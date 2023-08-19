NFL Free Agent DE Robert Quinn Arrested After Hit And Run

Videos by OutKick

NFL free agent defensive end Robert Quinn has been arrested following a hit-and-run incident in South Carolina.

The former Chicago Bear and Philadelphia Eagle turned himself into police on Friday morning, per ABC 4 News.

According to police, Quinn drove his truck off the road in Summerville, South Carolina, and hit several parked cars earlier this week.

A woman was reportedly sitting in one of those cars. An arrest affidavit says that she got out of the car and approached Quinn to ask where he was going.

He didn’t answer the question, but instead offered to buy the woman a beer. After offering a drink, Quinn “subsequently grabbed her by the shoulders, stated ‘listen to me’ and struck her with an open hand across the face.”

Quinn is alleged to have gotten back into the truck, but then hit another vehicle and fled on foot.

After turning himself in, authorities took Quinuun to the Dorchester County Detention Center. He’s facing a laundry list of charges including one count of 3rd-degree assault and battery and four counts of hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Quinn played his college football at the University of North Carolina. The St. Louis Rams selected him 14th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He spent 7 years with the Rams, then had stints with the Bears, Cowboys, and Dolphins.

Quinn appeared 6 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season but was not signed by any team ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

