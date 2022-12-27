NFL Fines Mac Jones $11K For ‘Dirty’ Low Block on Eli Apple

The NFL has taken action against Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after football fans spent two days discussing whether his low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was “dirty.”
Announced Tuesday, Jones will be fined $11,139 for the hit on Apple, which occurred after Cincy linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered the football and returned it against the Pats on Sunday. Apple was trailing Pratt and Jones swooped in to block him, targeting his lower body.
With past instances of sticking a leg out at the end of a run and getting flared up at opposing defenses, the general consensus on Jones has made him out to be a dirty player.
He’s no Vontaze Burfict, but people have treated him as such.
Jones, facing heat for the hit, went on WEEI on Monday to defend his tackle on Apple.
“I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones shared. “So just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy.”
“It’s a split-second decision and there’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, it’s a physical game. So just trying to help the team win,” Jones added.
The Pats went on to lose the contest against Cincy, 22-18.
