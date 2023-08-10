NFL Fans Rejoice After Game-Changing RedZone Subscription News

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans got an August surprise Thursday ahead of the first of two preseason games, and it’s one they’ve been waiting years for.

Perhaps the most glorious invention of all-time — the RedZone channel — is now available for $15 a month. No strings attached. Just like that. Cue Scott Hanson, baby!

Seven hours of commercial free football starts ……… now!

Just In: NFL RedZone will be available directly to consumers this season, no cable subscription needed, and no phone-only requirements as in years past.



(that sound you hear is me shouting in surprised appreciation) pic.twitter.com/VxgjTcHnE2 — ✏️Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) August 10, 2023

NFL RedZone now $15 a month

What a game-changer from Roger Goodell! And you guys all say he’s the worst. Boo that, haters!

NFL RedZone will now be available for $15, along with NFL Network, starting this fall. The league dropped that little bombshell on us late Thursday, and it led to a universal “hoo-rah!” on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk tells me it’s now called X. We’ll see.

Anyway, the RedZone channel is quite possibly the greatest thing ever. We throw out the term greatest thing since sliced bread a lot nowadays, but Red Zone is absolutely better.

There’s nothing better than firing up one of your six TVs on a Sunday afternoon at 12:55 p.m. and flip over to RedZone just to see that beautiful 5-minute countdown clock running.

You just know you’re about to be in for an absolutely banger of a Sunday afternoon, leading right into Queen Carrie Underwood Sunday night.

It’s the best, and now you can get it for $15 a month with no strings attached. No YouTube TV purchase necessary. No DirectTV dish on the roof. None of it.

Just you, Scott Hanson and eight hours of commercial free football.

Let’s have a fall!

NFL REDZONE FOR 15$ A MONTH LFGGGGG pic.twitter.com/qUHvlRgN4m — Nico (@NicolasA_22) August 10, 2023