NFL Fans React To ‘Jacked’ Josh Allen

At six-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Josh Allen was already a problem for defenders who have been trying to tackle the guy for the past four seasons. Now closing in on his 26th birthday in May, Allen is in the gym getting bigger, getting stronger, getting thicker, and becoming an even bigger problem around the NFL.

‘Jacked’ Josh Allen, who rushed for 763 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 (25th amongst all rushers in the NFL), spent part of this week in the Bills facility showing NFL fans that as he enters his prime there’s no sign of getting bloated and lazy even with a six-year, $258 million extension he signed in the fall.

And according to the oddsmakers, this is the year the Bills win the Super Bowl behind a mature, ripped, strong Josh Allen who will do whatever it takes to get win in Glendale. FanDuel currently has Buffalo at +650 — place your bets now — and the favorite to get it done.

Fans are feeling it too. Mahomes had his run. Burrow had the surprise trip. Now, according to the people who buy tickets and jerseys, it’s Allen’s turn.

Let’s dive into the reactions:

I want josh tested for roids! https://t.co/ZkS8eX7JzG — EL MONO 🐵 (@kingzeek_) April 27, 2022

Damn. Dude looks like he can stiff arm a freaking grizzly bear. 💪 💪 👀 👀 https://t.co/1znhOA6jDd — Dan (@DukeOrDan13) April 27, 2022

It is going to take a Mack Truck to tackle Joshua Allen next year and my body is ready to watch it happen. https://t.co/PBC0h8oSlc — Zach Kersten LAT,ATC (@ZacharyKersten) April 27, 2022

Me in the mirror after every single shower I’ve ever taken lol https://t.co/sx7seAsgOu — Lord Reverand Miles Prower (@madhatter215) April 27, 2022

Josh Allen is getting P.E.D tested tomorrow https://t.co/dZTFnSS5Rt — Rocket Randy (@Jefe_Chase) April 26, 2022

josh allen looks like he’s about to drop a 6000 yard banger on us this season https://t.co/BCAUAk1xxh — josh allen fan club (@beef_oak) April 27, 2022

Look at that. A nice picture of a #Bills wide receiver on the right and the middle linebacker of the team on the left hitting the gym toge…*presses finger to ear* Oh, what’s that? That’s the quarterback on the left? 😦 https://t.co/ZJD1Vi3ubX — Franklin Heinzmann (@_Franklin_H) April 27, 2022

Josh is trying to throw the ball through a defender now https://t.co/AB7KqSvFdz — AFC East Champion Bill's Fan Alex Abrey (@AlexAbrey13) April 26, 2022