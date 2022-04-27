in NFL

NFL Fans React To ‘Jacked’ Josh Allen

updated

At six-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Josh Allen was already a problem for defenders who have been trying to tackle the guy for the past four seasons. Now closing in on his 26th birthday in May, Allen is in the gym getting bigger, getting stronger, getting thicker, and becoming an even bigger problem around the NFL.

‘Jacked’ Josh Allen, who rushed for 763 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 (25th amongst all rushers in the NFL), spent part of this week in the Bills facility showing NFL fans that as he enters his prime there’s no sign of getting bloated and lazy even with a six-year, $258 million extension he signed in the fall.

And according to the oddsmakers, this is the year the Bills win the Super Bowl behind a mature, ripped, strong Josh Allen who will do whatever it takes to get win in Glendale. FanDuel currently has Buffalo at +650 — place your bets now — and the favorite to get it done.

Fans are feeling it too. Mahomes had his run. Burrow had the surprise trip. Now, according to the people who buy tickets and jerseys, it’s Allen’s turn.

Let’s dive into the reactions:

Josh Allen

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here