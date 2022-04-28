NFL Draft Perks: Sex Worker Offers Freebie To Top Pick

The first overall pick in tonight’s NFL Draft is poised to receive more than just millions of dollars and instant fame. Numero Uno, should he so choose, will also be given the option of partaking in “premium erotic services at no charge.”

Roxanne Price, a licensed sex worker at the Chicken Brothel Ranch just outside of Vegas (site of this year’s NFL Draft), would be the one supplying the cost-free services. Price, 27, told TMZ Sports that the Draft has brought so much revenue to employees of the Brothel, she feels compelled to give back.

“The least I can do is offer the top draft pick the most valuable thing I possess, my premium erotic services at no charge,” said Price.

Just when we thought all hope was lost in this crazy world, Price steps up and delivers. If some of this weekend’s prospects had half the heart Price does, they’d hear their names called much sooner.

I enjoyed so many wonderful experiences during my last tour in fantasyland! Thank you for your affection and companionship. Missed me in April? Don't fret! I'm available for stimulating conversation and passionate lovemaking May 17-22! Let's book it!👉https://t.co/V5BzgknGjr pic.twitter.com/M8QyWaNRJZ — Roxanne Price @ Chicken Ranch May 17-22 (@itsroxanneprice) April 27, 2022

Should Aidan Hutchinson, Trevon Walker, Ickey Ekwonu, or any other potential top pick accept Price’s gift, the NFL should be pleased to hear that Ms. Price is fully vaccinated. Additionally, her Twitter bio maintains she is discreet and professional. So there’s no need to worry about the services rendered being leaked to the media. Ms. Price doesn’t kiss and tell.

Realizing the top selection will be saddled with plenty of post-pick obligations, Price is offering schedule flexibility in addition to her companionship. She told TMZ her charitable services won’t be limited to this weekend. If need be, both the player selected and Price can arrange a future date that better aligns with his schedule.

👻boo bees🐝 pic.twitter.com/dStQLC8Lrr — Roxanne Price @ Chicken Ranch May 17-22 (@itsroxanneprice) April 6, 2022

“It’s my way of saying, ‘Thank you’ to the athletes that inspire us all,” added Price.

