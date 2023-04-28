NFL Draft Honors Slain UVA Football Players With Emotional Tribute

Videos by OutKick

Tears.

The NFL Draft dedicated a segment Thursday to the three University of Virginia football players tragically killed during an on-campus shooting on Nov. 13.

After introducing a lineup of the night’s top draft prospects, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell invited the families of the three slain UVA football players — D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

The waterworks kicked in when the three UVA players — all of whom had hopes of getting drafted — were honored with custom jerseys. Each player’s family received a special jersey based on their favorite NFL teams growing up.

Virginia football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were murdered in November. (Credit: UVA Football)

The tragic UVA shooting reverberated throughout the sports world and is bringing many to tears to this day.

Beautiful tribute to D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr to open up the NFL Draft.



UVA student and former Cavs football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was responsible for the mass on-campus shooting.

Jones tracked and shot at a UVA charter bus returning to campus, killing the three players and striking running back Mike Hollins with a non-fatal shot. Jones is set to appear in Albemarle County General District Court on Aug. 31 after a postponement (Mar. 30). He is facing three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and five counts of using a firearm in a felony.