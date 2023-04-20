NFL Draft CB Prospect Cam Smith Says Hendon Hooker Better Than Will Levis, Anthony Richardson

Videos by OutKick

One of the big debates regarding next week’s NFL Draft is where each quarterback will go. Bryce Young appears to be the heavy favorite to go #1 overall. After that, despite recent reports, CJ Stroud still seems likely to be next. But the debate really heats up around Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

All three quarterbacks competed in the SEC East, meaning each of them faced South Carolina. Former Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith — himself a current projected first-round pick — weighed-in on the debate.

And, Smith said he would take Hooker over the over two.

“I feel like Hendon [Hooker] was the best one out of all of them,” Smith told OutKick. “He’s a very accurate quarterback [and] always put the ball right where it needed to be.”

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker impressed Cam Smith when he faced South Carolina last season and Smith likes him as a better NFL Draft prospect than Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

South Carolina upset Tennessee last season, 63-38, but mostly due to a terrible defensive performance from the Volunteers. Hooker completed 25-42 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran five times for 25 yards.

Smith said Levis is next of the three because despite Richardson’s superior athleticism, it’s unclear how his passing will translate.

“Richardson [didn’t] really throw the ball against us,” Smith said.

He’s not wrong. Richardson completed just 11 passes on 23 attempts in the game. Of course, that’s because Florida rolled 38-6 and ran for 374 yards. Richardson accounted for 96 of the rushing yards on 15 carries and scored.

Still, 11-23 for 112 yards doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence.

Anthony Richardson did most of his damage on the ground against South Carolina, which is part of the reason Cam Smith likes Hendon Hooker and Will Levis over him in the NFL Draft. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Smith didn’t face Levis in 2022 — the quarterback missed the game with injury — but did see him in 2021.

Levis completed just 15-22 passes for 102 yards and an interception in a 16-10 Kentucky victory.

Still, he showed enough to Smith to be ranked ahead of Richardson.

As for Smith’s own path to the NFL, he said having a daughter two years ago really changed his perspective on life and football.

“It just kind of gave me a little more ‘oomph’ towards everything [even like] getting up in the morning, Smith said. “Making sure that I know that every decision is not just affecting me, but is affecting someone else, and they have to rely on that decision too.

“Making sure I don’t put myself in harm’s way [and] stay out trouble so I don’t ever have to worry about not seeing her or being away from her.”

Cam Smith feels that playing at South Carolina prepared him for the NFL Draft. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

As far as what team Smith wants to draft him, he said he doesn’t care. With one small caveat.

“I feel like I’m going to have to embrace the cold,” Smith told OutKick through an opportunity with Saxx underwear. “I’m gonna have to play somewhere cold.”

To be clear: no one likes the cold. Smith, a South Carolina native, really doesn’t like the cold.

But people like me, who grew up in the cold — shoutout Erie, Pennsylvania, the snowiest city in the United States — are expected to “be used to it.”

Let me tell you: you don’t get used to it. I hate the cold, too.

I want to live somewhere warm, too.

Anyways, good luck to Cam Smith. Especially if he goes somewhere cold.