NFL Conference Championship Opening Lines

We are down to the final four in the NFL with the winners of this weekend’s championship games advancing to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s NFL Conference Championship spreads as of Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

NFC Championship, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

2-seed San Francisco 49ers at 1-seed Philadelphia Eagles

ML: 49ers (+120), Eagles (-140)

ATS: 49ers +2.5 (-110), Eagles -2.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over: -110, Under: -110

Records

San Francisco 49ers: 15-4 straight up (SU), 13-6 against the spread (ATS) & 10-9 Over/Under (O/U)

Philadelphia Eagles: 15-3 SU, 9-9 ATS & 10-8 O/U

San Francisco held off the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers picked off Cowboys QB Dak Prescott twice and held Dallas to just 76 rushing yards as a team.

Niners rookie QB Brock Purdy‘s magical, undefeated run extended to eight games (7-0 as a starter). This will be San Francisco’s their third NFC Championship game in the last four years.

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Philadelphia trampled the New York Giants 38-7 this past Saturday. The Eagles rushed for 368 yards as a team with 3 rushing TDs and converted twice as many first downs (26-13).

They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year in wild-card round, and Philly is making its first NFC Championship game since winning Super Bowl LII in 2018.

AFC Championship, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

3-seed Cincinnati Bengals at 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs

ML: Bengals (+100), Chiefs (-120)

ATS: Bengals +1.5 (-110), Chiefs -1.5 (-110)

Total — 47.5 — Over: -105, Under: -115

Records

Cincinnati Bengals: 14-4 SU, 13-5 ATS & 7-10-1 O/U

Kansas City Chiefs: 15-3 SU, 6-11-1 ATS & 8-10 O/U

The Bengals clobbered the Bills 27-10 in Buffalo Sunday. Cincy out-gained the Bills 5.8-5.2 in yards per play, won the turnover battle 1-0, possessed the ball nearly eight minutes longer (33:54-26:06), and had 12 more first downs (30-18).

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has won three straight vs. the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes dating back to last season. Cincinnati beat KC 27-24 in Week 13 and by the same score in last year’s AFC title game.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws a pass during the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are playing in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship after beating the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 this past Saturday.

Kansas City survived an injury scare to Mahomes who exited in the first half with a high ankle sprain. Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne held down the fort before Mahomes returned and guided KC to a no-sweat win.

"X-rays were negative. They haven't diagnosed anything yet. But I'll be good to go."- Patrick Mahomes to Melissa Stark on his injury. pic.twitter.com/OkmzUDtJpW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2023

Most of the hype leading up to this game will be surrounding Mahomes’ ankle. But, as you heard the man saying, he’ll “be good to go”.

