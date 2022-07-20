Former NFL player Charles Johnson is dead.

The Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots died at the age of 50, according to CBS17.com.

The cause of death isn’t known at this time.

Charles Johnson (Photo credit should read JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Getty Images)

Johnson was a first round pick for the Steelers coming out of Colorado in 1994 and spent nearly a decade in the NFL.

He played for Pittsburgh, the Eagles, Patriots and his final season for the Bills.

Charles Johnson (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

By the time his NFL career came to an end, he snagged 24 touchdown catches and hauled in more than 4,600 receiving yards. Anyone who can put up those numbers over nearly a decade of action was hell of a player.

The NFL is a tough league, but Charles carved out his legacy. Now, at the age of 50, he’s passed away. It’s an incredibly sad situation.

Charles Johnson (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this tough time.