Adam Zimmer, Cincinnati Bengals Assistant Coach & Son Of Former Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer, Passes Away At Age 38

Adam Zimmer, a Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach and the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has passed away. He was 38 years old.

Zimmer was currently working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive analyst. Prior to that he was with his father, Mike, in Minnesota where he was the co-defensive coordinator.

In an Instagram post, Adam’s sister Corri announced the heartbreaking news:

Adam Zimmer’s sister posts a heartbreaking message about her brother’s passing/Instagram: Corri Zimmer

ADAM ZIMMER SPENT OVER A DECADE COACHING IN THE NFL

Adam began coaching in the NFL back in 2006 when he was 22. He started with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach before eventually joining the Bengals this season.

Adam Zimmer, Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach and son of former Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer, passed away on Sunday at age 38. (Photo via Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement calling Adam a “kind and respectful man.”

“Over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki, and the entire Zimmer family,” the team’s statement reads.

No cause of death has been given yet for Adam’s passing. The Bengals played the Browns in Cleveland last night, but Zimmer was working remotely and didn’t travel with the team.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement Tuesday. “We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

The OutKick staff also sends our thoughts and prayers to the entire Zimmer family.