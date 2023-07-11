Former NFL CB Asante Samuel, Current Jets CB Sauce Gardner Trade Barbs On Twitter About League’s Best DBs

Videos by OutKick
It’s ranking season! With few other things to talk about in regard to the NFL, it’s the time of year when people put out rankings and others argue about them. Hell, ESPN is going to dedicate an entire week to arguing about Madden ratings. But a list of the NFL’s best cornerbacks angered former NFL CB Asante Samuel and his shots at Sauce Gardner did not go unnoticed by the young New York Jets star.
According to a ranking from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who spoke to NFL executives, players, scouts and coaches, Denver Broncos corner Pat Surtain is the best in the league. Gardner is next, then new Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey.
Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers and Darius Slay from the Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five.
Former All-Pro corner and Super Bowl Champion Asante Samuel apparently took issue with Sauce Gardner at #2.
“The New York media will take your career to another level,” he posted on Twitter.
Based on the list, Gardner is the only qualifying player.
He then likened Gardner’s inclusion with former Jets corner Darrelle Revis.
Sauce Gardner responds to Asante Samuel and so does Darrelle Revis
Sauce Gardner then responded, pointing out that the survey included NFL community members and not the media.
Samuel replied that everyone is prone to being swayed by the media. Which is hard to argue. He claimed that Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen played better than Gardner last season.
Then, he explained his position.
It sounds like Samuel values interceptions above all else. For what it’s worth, Woolen was not in the Top 10 but did get an “honorable mention.”
Samuel basically said as much in one of his replies.
This didn’t stop here, either. Revis eventually got involved, too.
Then, Samuel essentially said that he and Deion Sanders are the best cornerbacks to ever do it.
The truth is that cornerback is one of the most difficult positions to judge. Interceptions are great, obviously. Taking the ball away from the opponent wins football games.
But if the other team refuses to throw at you, it’s hard to get interceptions. However, shutting down a team’s best receiver certainly qualifies one as a great cornerback.
There’s no doubt Asante Samuel was a great defensive back. He might also be mad this his son, Asante Samuel, Jr., did not appear anywhere in the list.
But Darrelle Revis was great, too. So is Sauce Gardner.
Either way, I’m here for the trash talk.
What else is there to talk about in July???
