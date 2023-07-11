Former NFL CB Asante Samuel, Current Jets CB Sauce Gardner Trade Barbs On Twitter About League’s Best DBs

Videos by OutKick

It’s ranking season! With few other things to talk about in regard to the NFL, it’s the time of year when people put out rankings and others argue about them. Hell, ESPN is going to dedicate an entire week to arguing about Madden ratings. But a list of the NFL’s best cornerbacks angered former NFL CB Asante Samuel and his shots at Sauce Gardner did not go unnoticed by the young New York Jets star.

According to a ranking from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who spoke to NFL executives, players, scouts and coaches, Denver Broncos corner Pat Surtain is the best in the league. Gardner is next, then new Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey.

Former NFL CB Asante Samuel thinks playing in New York for the Jets makes people believe Sauce Gardner is better than he actually is. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers and Darius Slay from the Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five.

Former All-Pro corner and Super Bowl Champion Asante Samuel apparently took issue with Sauce Gardner at #2.

“The New York media will take your career to another level,” he posted on Twitter.

Based on the list, Gardner is the only qualifying player.

The New York media will take your career to another level https://t.co/XkFnbmoynr — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

He then likened Gardner’s inclusion with former Jets corner Darrelle Revis.

It’s the NY media what did Revis do so special. I’ll wait… It’s documented want great cornerbacks did in the stats — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

Sauce Gardner responds to Asante Samuel and so does Darrelle Revis

Sauce Gardner then responded, pointing out that the survey included NFL community members and not the media.

The tweet literally says those were the cornerback rankings by PLAYERS, EXECUTIVES, SCOUTS, & COACHES… I’m trynna figure out why you keep bringing up NY Media🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fLozr7L2ka — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 11, 2023

Samuel replied that everyone is prone to being swayed by the media. Which is hard to argue. He claimed that Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen played better than Gardner last season.

For the record Tariq had a better rookie season then Sauce they both played outstanding but what in the hell do y’all be watching. Y’all are highly influenced by the media not facts. — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

Then, he explained his position.

Does your coverage or productivity make you the best👂 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

It sounds like Samuel values interceptions above all else. For what it’s worth, Woolen was not in the Top 10 but did get an “honorable mention.”

Samuel basically said as much in one of his replies.

51 interceptions Thank you https://t.co/F1VqYzgZpl — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

This didn’t stop here, either. Revis eventually got involved, too.

Why I got relax pimp! This is what I do, go do your homework before you step into this 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/k3TqDfVIKL — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

New York media 🤣😡 lol pic.twitter.com/lkk8FTClte — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

See it’s a year by year thing. It’s not one corner is the best. Last year I say it was Patrick Surtain II 💯 https://t.co/kWrJczl0vZ — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

@pick_six22 quit being a hater when it comes to young rising stars @ the cornerback position. be mad @ the voters who never considered you shutdown. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 11, 2023

Then, Samuel essentially said that he and Deion Sanders are the best cornerbacks to ever do it.

Me and Coach Prime need to set the standards this shit is getting out of control. How disrespectful — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

The truth is that cornerback is one of the most difficult positions to judge. Interceptions are great, obviously. Taking the ball away from the opponent wins football games.

But if the other team refuses to throw at you, it’s hard to get interceptions. However, shutting down a team’s best receiver certainly qualifies one as a great cornerback.

There’s no doubt Asante Samuel was a great defensive back. He might also be mad this his son, Asante Samuel, Jr., did not appear anywhere in the list.

But Darrelle Revis was great, too. So is Sauce Gardner.

Either way, I’m here for the trash talk.

What else is there to talk about in July???