NFL Appeals Court’s Decision To Proceed With Gruden Lawsuit

The NFL is appealing a judge’s decision to move forward with former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the League. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL were battling to dismiss the lawsuit but did not succeed.

Goodell and the NFL appealed the ruling thereafter, according to The Denver Post.

Fighting allegations of selectively leaking emails that incriminated Gruden of using language deemed offensive, the League reiterated that “[n]either the NFL nor the Commissioner (Roger Goodell) leaked Coach Gruden’s offensive emails,” in a press release on Wednesday.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy added, “The court’s denial of our motion to dismiss is not a determination on the merits of Coach Gruden’s lawsuit.”

As relayed by OutKick’s Nick Geddes, “Nevada 8th Judicial District Court Judge Nancy Allf ruled against the NFL’s motion to send the case to arbitration, as well as the league’s request to dismiss the case outright.”

A judge has ruled Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL can move forward. Get your popcorn, this discovery could be wild: https://t.co/q5btBPaxMa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 25, 2022

Gruden’s defense made a strong case before the judge.

“They pressured the Raiders to fire him,” noted attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner. “And when the Raiders didn’t, and he coached through that weekend, (the league) continued to threaten that more documents would be leaked.”

Coach Gruden is looking to recover money lost out from the six years remaining in his 10-year, $100 million deal. He appeared in good spirits following Wednesday’s decision by the court, saying he’s “just going to let the process take care of itself.”

Adding, “Go Raiders.”

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela