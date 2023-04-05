Agent Drew Rosenhaus Implores Colts To Give Up Two First-Round Picks For Lamar Jackson

Videos by OutKick

Yes, another Lamar Jackson story. I know, I know. But, it’s easily the biggest story of the NFL offseason. At least leading into the NFL Draft. And NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus weighed-in.

Appearing with Pat McAfee, Rosenhaus said the Colts should send two first-round picks to the Ravens for Jackson.

“This year, you’ve got the fourth pick. You gonna gamble on Anthony Richardson or Will Levis?” Rosenhaus said. “Give up that first round pick [and] next year’s first round pick [because] with Lamar Jackson it’s going to be a late first-round pick anyway.”

"The Colts have made moves for Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan..



My opinion is the Colts should give up the number four pick and their first next year for Lamar Jackson" ~ @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/gkmDHzX9v5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2023

Rosenhaus went on to explain that, as an agent, he deals much more with GM Chris Ballard than owner Jim Irsay. That’s interesting because it seems Ballard wants Jackson and Irsay doesn’t.

The more intriguing part of this conversation is just how much Jackson might be missing by not having an agent. Clearly, Rosenhaus would be more than happy to take Jackson as a client. Duh.

And, Rosenhaus has relationships with the people involved in making these decisions. Listen to the pitch he gave! Could that be the missing piece in all of this?

Agent Drew Rosenhaus wants the Colts to trade for Lamar Jackson and perhaps having an agent like Rosenhaus could help Jackson finally get what he’s looking for. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With Rosenhaus as his agent, it’s no guarantee that anything would be different for Jackson. But, it also couldn’t hurt.

Nothing has seemed to go his way — he hasn’t gotten a long-term deal from the Ravens, no other team has offered a contract and there are no trades on the table.

But Rosenhaus would be more than happy to go to the mat for Jackson.

It might be time to give him a call, Lamar.