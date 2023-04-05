Baltimore Ravens PR Shuts Down Media Questions About Lamar Jackson; Colts Still Most Logical Landing Spot

Videos by OutKick

The media in Baltimore really only has one question for Ravens management: what’s the latest with Lamar Jackson? But the team’s public relations staff is not going to allow that kind of nonsense.

On Wednesday, Ravens leaders met with the media to discuss the NFL Draft. The panel included head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. Of course, media questions centered around Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, left, and General Manager and Executive Vice President Eric DeCosta are tired of questions about Lamar Jackson. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DeCosta declined comment on Jackson’s status and after the media continued to press, the Ravens PR team stepped in.

“Alex, Alex, Alex,” someone off-camera says. “This is about the draft … let’s move off the… we’re not gonna answer anymore questions about that…”

The ellipses indicate where the microphones appear to be cut. Clearly, the Ravens brass did not want those particular comments caught on the mics.

Tense moment in the Ravens' pre-draft press conference when a question mentioned Lamar Jackson, as it appears the media was sternly reminded not to mention the quarterback by the team pic.twitter.com/BznJOfs98k — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 5, 2023

Ultimately, the reporter did get to finish his question.

“Are you looking at quarterbacks differently because of the situation with Lamar?” “Alex” asks.

“I think we really are,” DeCosta responds. He went on to talk about the quarterback class and how the team is approaching it.

He said that they are willing to draft a quarterback in the first round but there are quality quarterbacks that can be had later in the draft, as well.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on if he’d draft a QB in the first round:



“It depends on the board, I’d have to say yes.” — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) April 5, 2023

DeCosta: "It's quite possible to get a good QB at any point in the draft."

DeCosta said just based on their board, where they have QBs ranked in the top 32, it's possible they take a first-round QB. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 5, 2023

Lamar Jackson situation continues to hang over the heads of the Baltimore Ravens leadership team

They can’t make any decisions, really, until the Jackson saga is resolved. Unless the goal is to force Jackson’s hand by drafting a quarterback.

But the problem is that the only way to get one of the better prospects is going to be to trade Jackson. Ultimately, I think the Colts give into the demands. That’s why I have the Ravens taking Levis with the #4 pick in my latest mock draft.

But, there seems to be an internal struggle between the Colts owner Jim Irsay and GM Chris Ballard about what to do at quarterback.

At the end of the day, Jackson makes the Colts better immediately. A lot better. If the Ravens lower the demands in a trade and Jackson comes off his fully-guaranteed contract demands, I can see a deal getting done.

With the lack of a market for Jackson, I can see both of those things happening.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy three weeks until the NFL Draft.