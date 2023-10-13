Neymar Was Ready To Throw Hands After Fan Hit Him With Bag of Popcorn

Videos by OutKick

Neymar was not playing around after a fan launched a bag of popcorn at his head Thursday night.

Following Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, the soccer star was walking off the pitch and into the tunnel. Neymar was already disappointed — as Brazil had expected a win.

And nothing adds insult to injury quite like a bag of popcorn right to the face.

Neymar was livid and ready to fight the fan who hurled it. Teammates and staff had to restrain the 31 year old and escort him to the locker room as he shouted at the fan.

Neymar being hit with a bag of popcorn after Brazil drew 1-1 vs. Venezuela at home. Brazil host Argentina in November.pic.twitter.com/7uckDCIgih — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 13, 2023

Fortunately, the tasty projectile didn’t actually hurt Neymar. But he was still salty as a bag of popcorn about it.

“It’s sad, obviously it’s very sad. I am not here on vacation, much less a stroll. I came to do what I love most, which is to play football and defend my country,” Neymar said, according to Globo Esporto.

Neymar said that sort of behavior is “bad for football, for human beings.” He also said that if the fan was dissatisfied with how Brazil played, maybe he should try out for the team.

Brazil vs. Venezuela ended in a 1-1 draw Thursday night. (Photo: Getty Images)

“A guy who does this kind of thing is not an educated guy,” Neymar said. “If he complains so much, he should have trained better and been on the field, not me.”

Brazilian coach Fernando Diniz spoke about the incident in his postgame press conference, too.

“Cursing and booing is fine,” Diniz said. “Throwing a bag of popcorn doesn’t do anything for anyone. It’s disrespectful towards those who came to play and tried to do the best they could.”

