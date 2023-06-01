Neyleen Ashley: There Is Life After Having ‘Biggest Legal Fake Breasts In The U.S.’ Removed

Videos by OutKick

God bless the resilience of Instagram superstar Neyleen Ashley.

It would’ve been so easy for a woman with 2.5 million Instagram followers and another 1.5 million TikTok followers to give up on life once it was determined her enormous boobs — said to be the “biggest fake (legal) breasts in the U.S.” — needed to come out after causing her health problems.

Neyleen Ashley, 40, could’ve seen her social media empire crumble, but she pulled herself up by her stilettos and refused to go out like that. Yes, the huge cannons might be gone, but Neyleen is more than just a set of fake cans. She is a woman who learned to overcome in the face of extreme sadness to see those balloons go bye-bye.

Neyleen Ashley attends Univision’s 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena in 2022. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage)

“They’re like popped water balloons sitting inside my breast tissue,” Neyleen said of the fake cans before they were yanked out. “I literally had a mental release when I took out my old implants,” she added. “I told myself you’re also taking away everyone’s crusty, dusty son that saw them, touched them, looked at them and all their bad energy.”

Well, that’s certainly one way to put it.

Look, the implants being removed was clearly a big life change and a moment to clear the “bad energy.”

This, at the end of the day, is about the health of an Instagram model who is adored by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Johnny Manziel.

She might’ve spent $17,000 on surgeries (her estimate) to get those massive fake cans, but there was another price to pay once she was sportin’ those bad boys. “I’ve always suffered from horrific migraines but they got worse three years ago [after going under the knife],” she announced in 2022.

“Almost every day, my upper shoulders and tendons have a lot of tension and it feels like my shoulders and neck are stretched.”

Yes, the cannons made her a bunch of money from guys who spent cash to see more of Neyleen via a variety of modern content outlets, but her business has survived and is said to be thriving.

The boobs aren’t the only big life change for Neyleen. The Miami-based model also claims she’s given up sex. “Day 159 w/o sex,” she wrote on Instagram in mid-May.

Add it all up and what we have here is a lesson for all the ladies out there who think they have to get the huge bolt-on cannon implants to be successful on the Internet. Let’s #staysafe, ladies. Think of your health, not the OnlyFans subscriber base paying $9.99 to see the fake cans.

Take it from Neyleen. You can survive and thrive without them. Try it.