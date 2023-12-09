Next Time An Animal Rights Person Complains About Live Mascots, Show Them This Video Of Butler Blue Cruising Around In A Remote Control Mustang While Dressed Like Santa

Videos by OutKick

Animal rights phonies activists love to criticize schools that have live animal mascots. Especially when they’ve got nothing else to complain about.

They love nothing more than whining about how terrible it is that the likes of Georgia’s Uga, Tennessee’s Smokey, and Colorado’s Ralphie have to live a life of mascottery.

Of course, we all know those four-legged mascots enjoy better accommodations and food than most freshman students.

However, I don’t think that has ever been clearer than when I saw this clip floating around of Butler’s English bulldog Butler Blue cruising around in a remote-controlled Mustang dressed like Santa Claus. He even had a little Rudolph leading the way.

What. A. Life.

On Rudolph, and Blue too!!!🦌🐶 My mascot crushes your mascot!! No one better than @TheButlerBlue pic.twitter.com/Jl1SBSVurT — Historic Hinkle (@ButlerWarSong) December 9, 2023

We Can All Only Aspire To Live The Life Of Butler Blue

Does that look like an animal in distress?

It does not… although, if he’s anything like my dog he may not be thrilled about wearing a hat and a jacket.

True story: my girlfriend once put a canine-sized hoodie on our dog. We then went about our business and 15 minutes later we were like, “Hey, where’s the dog?” It turned out he was right where we left him. That was because he didn’t realize that it was still possible to walk while wearing a hoodie.

And therein lies the brilliance of the remote control car (complete with custom decals). Just plop Butler Blue in that plastic kids’ car and let one of his handlers wheel him around the court aimlessly while he is cheered by his adoring fans. He doesn’t even have to walk.

Does that look like an animal that isn’t living what the kids would call his “best life?”

Sure seems like he is. His gig is about as difficult as being in the Royal Family. You sit there, you wave, you try not to crap on the floor. Although it does happen from time to time and people understand that.

Again, what a life.

