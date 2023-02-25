Ex-Georgia Bulldogs Tell PETA To ‘Chill Out’ Over Uga Concerns

Videos by OutKick

Some former Georgia Bulldogs have done something we’ve all done at least once in our lives: say that PETA needs to chillax.

As you may have expected with a story involving the University of Georiga and PETA, the school’s bulldog mascot Uga is at the center of it.

The attention-seeking animal rights group saw Georgia’s second-straight National Championship as a great opportunity to remind everyone how insufferable they are.

The organization argued that using a live bulldog like Uga as a mascot “drives demand for breathing-impaired breeds (BIBs).” These include popular breeds like pugs, boxers, and English and French bulldogs.”

“PETA is calling on (University of Georgia president) Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way,” a statement from PETA vice president Tracy Reiman.

PETA has its take on the matter, and some former Bulldogs have theirs.

Uga strolls onto the field during a Georgia Bulldogs game. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Georgia Bulldogs Say Uga Lives One Heck Of A Life

“I don’t think folks know how good of a life Uga lives,” Tavarres King, a bulldogs receiver from 2008 to 2012 told TMZ Sports. “That dog’s loved, bro. Chill out, PETA.”

Lest you think Uga is loved just on game day, think again.

“Even on away games, you get on the plane. Uga’s the first seat on the plane, King said. “Uga’s very well treated.”

His sentiment that mascots like Uga lead a pretty great life was echoed by fellow former Bulldog, Knowshown Moreno.

“I feel like those pets live the best lives!” Moreno, who was with the team from 2006 to 2008 said. “Uga live the life!”

Uga live the life indeed.

PETA can scream about this one until they’re blue in the face and keel over: they will not win this battle. I’m not even sure why they bring up these college mascots anymore when they know nothing is going to change.

Oh, wait, yes I do; they like attention.

