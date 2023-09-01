New Yorkers Told To Wear Masks Over Labor Day Weekend

Videos by OutKick

Masks are just never going to go away in blue cities.

In Los Angeles, masks returned to a major motion picture studio just a few weeks ago, thanks to Los Angeles Public Health.

San Francisco still has a mask mandate in place, forcing healthcare workers to mask when around patients.

And now the New York City Department of Public Health is pushing for locals to return to masking over the holiday weekend. The Daily Mail reported that a spokesman for the department told them it would be a “good idea” for residents to wear masks in crowded indoor areas.

While they did reiterate that they don’t immediately intend to reinstate a mandate, it’s a concerning sign of permanent government commitment to pseudoscience. An “intervention” that’s already been tried, unsuccessfully, in New York City.

And a recommendation that’s proven to be completely useless through high quality evidence reviews.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2021/01/21: Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visits state vaccination site for COVID-19 at Aqueduct Race Track – Racing Hall. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul tours State vaccination site and thanks healthcare workers. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Masks Don’t Work, No Matter How Hard ‘Experts’ Try

Thankfully, this new recommendation doesn’t rise to the level of an actual mandate.

But the commissioner of New York City’s Department of Health, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, continues to spread misinformation in advocating for the return of ineffective interventions.

In an updated advisory on Wednesday, Vasan inaccurately told the public that masks were a “proven” tool to prevent infections.

“Staying up to date with Covid vaccines, along with other proven prevention tools — like masking, testing, and staying home when sick — continues to be our best defense against Covid and other respiratory viruses,” he said.

Except there’s a vast amount of data accumulated, including from New York itself, showing that this guidance has no hope of working.

The city reinstated a mask mandate in early December 2021, only to see cases explode to record highs immediately afterwards.

Survey data on masking compliance showed that there was no beneficial impact from increased usage, that high rates of usage were unable to prevent surges, and a dramatic decrease in compliance did not lead to a substantial increase.

But denying reality and evidence has become a hallmark of ideologically minded public health authorities.

And because they refuse to admit they were wrong or accept the truth, this kind of messaging will continue permanently. Every time there’s a new variant, a sign of a small increase, or we reach respiratory virus season, authorities will return to inaccurately telling the public they can protect themselves with masks.

And by doing so, they’ll actually put more people at risk by misleading them into believing they’re protected.

It’s a frustrating cycle, and as this new release shows, it’s an indefinite one too.