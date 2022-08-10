New York Yankees Have One Of the Worst Baserunning Nights You’ll Ever See

There might be no better indicator of the progression of the New York Yankees 2022 season than Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees started on an incredible run, which led to them heading into the All-Star break with the best record in baseball at 64-28.

They excelled at pitching, defense, and of course, hitting, led by MVP favorite Aaron Judge, who’s challenging single-season home run records with the support of Roger Maris Jr.

That’s all come crashing down though, as rapid regression, bad luck and poor play in close games have led to a 7-12 record since the break.

The poor play in close games surfaced in dramatic fashion Tuesday, as the Yankees exhibited some incomprehensibly bad baserunning. It wasn’t just one player either, multiple players were thrown out with bad decisions, poor instincts and bewildering steal attempts.

The video collection is almost hard to watch, given how bad the decisions were and the importance of the game:

This is it. This is the highlight of this account.



The Yankees have the worst baserunning night in baseball history. pic.twitter.com/sjUJklP0fd — Thrown Out on the Basepaths (@tootblans) August 10, 2022

Everyone will have their favorite example of baserunning incompetence, but getting two runners thrown out on the same ground ball to the pitcher in the 12th inning of a 0-0 game has to be one of the most incredible sequences in recent memory.

With disastrous results like this, it’s no wonder that the Yankees have fallen out of position to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

After that potentially important benefit seemed like a lock earlier in the season, they’ve now fallen 6 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and even the New York Mets now have a better record.

There’s plenty of time for the Yankees to right the ship and return to form for October, but with baserunning exhibitions like this, it doesn’t inspire confidence that the team is heading in the right direction.