New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman Still Believes They’re World Series Contenders

The New York Yankees are inarguably going through their toughest stretch of the season.

Just the other day, manager Aaron Boone went off about the team’s struggles in a postgame rant, angrily hitting the table when discussing how poorly they’ve been playing:

But General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman doesn’t seem to be too concerned about their recent struggles.

A report out Monday detailed Cashman’s current thoughts on the direction of the team and where they might be headed the rest of the season.

At Paul O’Neill’s recent number retirement ceremony, Cashman faced a significant amount of boos from Yankees fans, boos that he heard and acknowledged:

“I don’t care who you are, you always hear that stuff,” Cashman said. “Here it’s coming from, hey, these guys want to win and they’re letting us know they are not happy about the current state of things. It’s up to us to turn the jeers into cheers, that’s the challenge of the job. Our job is to make them happy and make them proud, and in this recent stretch we haven’t been able to do that.”

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 13: New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning during a Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox on May 13, 2022 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He also told The New York Post that “This year’s team has been pretty spectacular,” and “the more recent experience notwithstanding. It’s an extremely talented group that obviously cares a great deal for each other and for the win column.”

According to the article, when he was asked directly if he believed the team could win it’s first World Series in 13 years, he did not hesitate:

“I do. I do. I think this team has a chance to do special things, including winning a World Series title that is certainly in our grasp. We’ve still got to earn our way to October.”

Cashman is almost certainly right, to an extent.

The MLB playoffs are almost entirely random, and the Yankees still have an enviable amount of talent both offensively and on the pitching staff.

Aaron Judge is on pace to make history, and Gerrit Cole can easily dominate a postseason series. There’s no reason to believe that the Yankees couldn’t win a World Series, despite their recent struggles.

That said, their recent failures, going 6-14 in the last 20 games and 11-19 in the past 30, has exposed some significant and concerning flaws to the lineup and rotation.

Even so, the Yankees top baseball executive is confident that his team can bring another title back to The Bronx.