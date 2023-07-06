New York Yankees Cameraman Rocked By Ball By Bad Throw Leads To Game Delay Against Orioles

Videos by OutKick

One bad throw led to a 10-minute delay and frightened crowd at Yankee Stadium during the Bombers’ matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. A Yankees cameraman was struck in the head after Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson overthrew the ball to first.

The ball hit YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel, who went down and sought attention from the Yankees medical personnel.

Oh no. A cameraman was hit in the head by an errant throw during the Orioles-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/46NtatuZrq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2023

Yankees camera man is carted off the field after getting hit by an errant throw in the fifth inning. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

YES Network’s Michael Kay winced at the hit. The rest of Yankee Stadium looked on as Stendel required medical attention, a scene dubbed “scary” by Kay.

At one point the broadcast relayed that Stendel was awake as he was surrounded by personnel checking up on him.

A stretcher came out to pick up Stendel, who flashed a ‘peace sign’ to the crowds.

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“That [peace sign] is so Pete,” Kay said. “Love that guy.”

This incident comes just a month after Yankees play-by-play announcer John Sterling got hit on the left side of his face by a foul ball from the announcers’ booth.

The game resumed in the fifth inning, with the Yanks up 2-0 by the end of the period.

Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)