New York Yankees Cameraman Hit By Ball Suffered Orbital Fracture

The unlucky cameraman that got rocked by a stray throw at the Yankees-Orioles game Wednesday night suffered real damage.
Pete Stendel, the YES Network cameraman who required medical attention in the bottom of the fifth inning, suffered an orbital fracture because of the errant throw by Baltimore’s second baseman Gunnar Henderson.
Stendel was stretchered off the field at Yankee Stadium and remains in the hospital in good spirits.
The scary scene began when Henderson went for the double-play with a bad throw to first, which sailed directly toward Stendel.
Wednesday’s game was delayed by 10 to 15 minutes as Yankees medical staff checked on Stendel. Thankfully, Stendel gave the crowd a ‘thumbs up’ as he was carted away.
According to an update by YES Network on Thursday afternoon, Stendel is home and resting with his family.
There is no timetable for the cameraman’s return to action, so let’s assume the Yankees put him on IL for now.
